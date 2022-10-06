İlanen Tebligat – E-38008020-645-6307114

T.C. ÇEVRE, ŞEHİRCİLİK VE İKLİM DEĞİŞİKLİĞİ BAKANLIĞI Tapu ve Kadastro Genel Müdürlüğü I. (Ankara) Bölge Müdürlüğü’nün 28.09.2022 tarihli E-38008020-645-6307114 sayılı Hakan Kocaman’a ilanen tebligat yapılmasına ilişkin yazı:

From Kahramankazan Land Registery Directorate:

IT IS OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED.

(The joint ownership arising from the inheritance will be converted into shared ownership.)

While the 386/2187 shares of the 6565 m2 land that is qualified as real estate at 5th parcel of sheet 2738 in Orhaniye(i) Neighborhood, Kahramankazan District, Ankara province, are

jointly owned by Hakan KOCAMAN, Yeşim KOCAMAN, Murat KOCAMAN, Defne

KOCAMAN GÖKÇE, Alaettin KOCAMAN, Melahat ARPACIOĞLU, Nebahat

KOCAMAN, Nezahat KOCAMAN ,Metin KOCAMAN who are the joint owner of the share;

as a result of the inheritance document No. E1998/124 and K1998 / 28 dated 22/01/1998 issued from the Ankara 17th Civil Court of Peace and the inheritance document No. E 2001/1633 and K2002/52 issued from the Şişli Civil Court of Peace on 25/01/2002, the share of the heir named Hakan KOCAMAN, who could not be notified, will be turned from the joint ownership into the shared ownership in accordance with Article 8 of the Law 5831 and 3rd Article to be added to the Cadastral Law.

Therefore, according to the provision of the Law to be referred, the heirs described above

must submit their objections if there is any or notified the case to be brought before a court on share after the notification of this announcement within 15 days to our Land Registry Directorate between / /202 at ….. and / /202 at ……. Any delays that may occur in the mail (etc.) will not be taken into account.

If you do not have any objection or if the sharing case is not notified, the joint ownership on this real estate will be converted into shared ownership and registered in the land registry on behalf of the heirs according to the principles of shareholding. 14/09/2022

Deputy Land Registry Directorate

Serkan SEÇER

(seal and signature)

Kahramankazan Tapu Sicil Müdürlüğünden:

İLANEN DUYURULUR.

(Miras ortaklığından doğan elbirliği mülkiyet paylı mülkiyete çevrilecektir.)

Ankara ili Kahramankazan İlçesi Orhaniye(i) Mahallesi 2738 ada 5 parsel sayıh 6565 m2

arsa vasıflı taşınmazın 386/2187 hissesi elbirliği mülkiyetli olarak Hakan KOCAMAN,

Yeşim KOCAMAN, Murat KOCAMAN, Defne KOCAMAN GÖKÇE, Alaettin

KOCAMAN, Melahat ARPACIOĞLU, Nebahat KOCAMAN, Nezahat KOCAMAN ,Metin

KOCAMAN adlarına kayıtlı iken: Ankara 17. Sulh Hukuk Mahkemesi’nden verilen

22/01/1998 tarih tarihli ve E1998/124 ve K1998/28 sayılı veraset belgesine ve Şişli Sulh

Hukuk Mahkemesi’nden verilen 25/01/2002 tarih tarihli ve E 2001/1633 ve K 2002/52 sayılı

veraset belgesine istinaden tebliğ yapılamayan Hakan KOCAMAN isimli mirasçının payı

5831 sayılı Kanunun 8. Maddesi ile Kadastro Kanunu’na eklenen EK 3. maddesine

istinaden intikal ve miras ortakhğından doğan elbirliği mülkiyetinin paylı mülkiyefe çevrilecektir.

Bu nedenle; yukarıda açıklanan miraşçılar…… /…../202…. …… …. günü, saat ………..

dan itibaren …../…./202….. …………… günü, saat: …………….. kadar Anılan Kanun

hükmüne göre, elbirliği mülkiyetinin devamına yönelik bir itiraz olan vasa bu itirazı veya

paylaşma davası açılmış ise dava açıldığı, hususunun bu ilanın tebliğinden itibaren (15 günlük süre içerisinde) Tapu Sicil Müdürlüğümüze bildirilmesi gerekmektedir. Postada (vs)

olabilecek gecikmeler dikkate alınmayacaktır.

Herhangi bir itirazınız olmazsa veya paylaşma davasının açıldığı bildirilmezse, işbu taşımaz

üzerindeki elbirliği mülkiyeti paylı mülkiyete dönüştürülerek, hissedarlık esaslarına göre

miraşcılar adına tapu kütüğüne tescil edilecektir. 14/09/2022

Tapu Sicil Müdür Yardımcısı

Serkan SEÇER