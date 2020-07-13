In remarkable win, Besiktas beat Yeni Malatya 1-0

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Besiktas defeated Yeni Malatya 1-0 on Monday, scoring a remarkable victory in the Turkish Super Lig.

Caner Erkin successfully converted the penalty in the 52nd minute, scoring the game’s only goal.

The Black Eagles maintained their good form, with four victories in their last 5 games.

Following this away win, Besiktas are now in fourth place with 56 points and have an advantage to qualify for the European competition next season.

Yeni Malatyaspor are now in the number 15 spot with 32 points.

Monday Super Lig results:

Kasimpasa – Caykur Rizespor: 2-0

Hes Kablo Kayserispor – Gaziantep FK: 1-1

Yeni Malatyaspor – Besiktas: 0-1

Yukatel Denizlispor – Trabzonspor: 2-1

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor – Medipol Basaksehir: 4-3