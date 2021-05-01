India: 18 killed in Gujarat hospital fire

By Ahmad Adil

NEW DELHI (AA) – At least 18 people, mostly patients, died after a fire broke out in a hospital in Western Gujarat state early Saturday, according to a senior official.

Bharuch Collector, MD Modiya told Anadolu Agency that most of the deceased were coronavirus patients but the fire at the Welfare Hospital in Bharuch district has been brought under control.

“Further investigation is underway. Injured have been shifted to the nearby hospitals,” he said.

There have been several recent fires in hospitals in India as the country battles a deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 300,000 daily new cases reported every day since April 22.