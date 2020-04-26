India: Biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases

By Shuriah Niazi

NEW DELHI (AA) – India saw its biggest single day jump of COVID-19 cases with 1,975 cases reported on Sunday, taking the tally to 26,917, the Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 826, with 47 new fatalities in a day.

Health officials said the recovery rate of patients of coronavirus has jumped to 22% from 10%.

The western state of Maharashtra reported the highest daily deaths with 22.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to chair a meeting via video conferencing to discuss an exit plan after lockdown ends on May 3.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 205,000 people, with total infections exceeding 2.9 million, while over 853,000 have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.