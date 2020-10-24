India: Coronavirus infections surpass 7.8 million

By Ahmad Adil

CHANDIGARH, India (AA) – India’s coronavirus infections crossed the 7.8 million mark Saturday after it recorded more than 53,000 news cases in the last 24 hours.

Health ministry figures revealed 53,370 infections were registered, taking the total to 7,814,682.

The death toll stands at 117,956, which includes 650 new fatalities.

The Health Ministry tweeted that 10 states and union territories are contributing 81% of the number of daily recoveries which nears 74,000.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the next three months “are going to be decisive in determining the situation of COVID in the country.”

Active cases fell below 700,000 on Friday for the first time in two months, with 680,680 registered Saturday.

India is witnessing a steady decline in infections, with a government-appointed panel last Sunday noting the country likely crossed its virus peak last month.

The panel claimed the outbreak could be controlled by February if protocols are followed and the government does not relax measures.