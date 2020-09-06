India COVID-19 infections at 4.1 million

By Ahmad Adil

NEW DELHI, India (AA) – India recorded more than 90,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, health ministry figures show early Sunday.

The figures are India’s highest daily spike since the pandemic began.

Infections have reached 4.11 million and the number of fatalities stand at 70,626 with 1,065 additional deaths.

The new figures bring India close to numbers recorded by Brazil, which is currently ranked second in the world with more that 4 million cases.

If the upward trend continues, India is likely to surpass Brazil in infections in the next 24 hours.

Experts say by the end of September this south Asian nation may surpass the US to become the worst-affected country in severity of the pandemic.