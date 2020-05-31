India expels Pakistani officials for alleged espionage

By Shuriah Niazi

NEW DELHI(AA) – Two officials of the High Commission of Pakistan in India's capital New Delhi were apprehended on Sunday by law enforcement for alleged espionage activities, said the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The Government has declared both these officials persona non grata for indulging in activities incompatible with their status as members of a diplomatic mission and asked them to leave the country within twenty four hours," said an official statement by the ministry.

Pakistan's Charge de Affaires was issued a demarche in which a strong protest was lodged for to their alleged activities of the two officials against India’s national security.

The statement further said: "Pakistan's Charge de Affaires was asked to ensure that no member of its diplomatic mission should indulge in activities inimical to India or behave in a manner incompatible with their diplomatic status."