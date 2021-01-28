India helped 150 states during COVID-19: Premier

By Ahmad Adil

NEW DELHI (AA) – India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday that India has supported more than 150 nations while facing all odds to fight the pandemic.

Addressing the World Economic Forum’s Davos Dialogue, Modi said India managed to send more than 100,000 foreigners back to their respective countries when airspace was closed due to the pandemic.

India also supplied essential medicines to over 150 countries, he added.

The country was estimated to be the most affected by the pandemic and that between 700 and 800 million people would be infected with COVID-19. "Today, India is among the countries that have managed to save as many lives as possible," Modi stressed.

He also noted that in just 12 days, India has vaccinated over 2 million health workers, adding: “In the next few months, we would complete our target of vaccinating 300 million old people and people with comorbidities.”

Currently, there are two Indian-made vaccines, he said, and added that in the coming days, more vaccines will be developed by the country that will help the world combat the pandemic more rapidly and on a larger scale.

On economic conditions, the prime minister said India continued its economic activities during the pandemic with "infrastructure work worth trillions of rupees, providing employment.”

“India, now, is moving ahead to become Aatmanirbhar [self-reliant],” Modi said, noting that the country has “reliability to strengthen global supply chains.''

He further said: “I want to assure the business world that the situation will now change rapidly on the economic front also.”