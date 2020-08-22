India: More than 60K virus recoveries in past 24 hours

By Cheena Kapoor

NEW DELHI, India (AA) – India reached a record in single-day COVID-19 recoveries Saturday after 62,282 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

Health officials confirmed 1,023,836 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The total number tested now stands at 34,491,073.

“Early identification through testing, prompt and effective treatment through supervised home isolation and quality medical care, and innovative graded policy measures have resulted in almost 100% increase in recovered cases in the last 21 days,” the health ministry tweeted.

India registered 69,878 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, crossing the 2.9 million mark, it said early Saturday.

The nation’s infection tally now stands at 2,975,701.

The death toll reached 55,794, with 945 new fatalities. India has the fourth-highest death toll in the world.

The total number of cases include 697,330 active cases and 2,222,57 recoveries. The number of recovered patients exceed active cases by 1,525,247.

“[Thirty-three] states and union territories in India are reporting over 50% recoveries. India’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is maintained below the global average. It is on a continuous positive slide and currently stands at 1.89%,” the ministry said.