India reports highest single-day spike in virus cases

By Shuriah Niazi

NEW DELHI (AA) – India on Thursday registered the highest single-day spike of 12,881 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

It was the third highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in the world, taking the tally in the country to 366,946.

The death toll from the virus in the country reached 12,237, with 334 new fatalities over the past 24 hours.

India has 160,384 active cases, while 194,324 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

The western state of Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in the country with 116,752 cases. The death toll in the state reached 5,651 with 114 new deaths.

People in Mumbai, India’s largest city, can now get information about the availability of Intensive Care Unit beds and ventilators in hospitals of the city through a new mobile app, said a Municipal corporation statement.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in national capital Delhi has reached 47,102 with 2,414 fresh cases. The death tally rose to 1,904 after 67 new fatalities.

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will assume the charge of Health Minister Satyendar Jain for a time being, as latter recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus.