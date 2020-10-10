India reports more than 73,000 new coronavirus cases

By Ahmad Adil

CHANDIGARH, India (AA) – India registered more than 73,000 new coronavirus cases Saturday, taking infections to 6.9 million, according to health ministry figures.

An update released by the health ministry said 73,272 new cases and 926 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. Total infections have now reached 6,979,423 and deaths stand at 107,416.

India is likely to cross 7 million cases Sunday.

The figures are showing a slight decline in daily numbers compared to last month when daily infections hovered around 90,000 cases for days.

Experts believe India may soon surpass the US — the worst-affected country — in the severity of the pandemic.

According to John Hopkins University, which compiles coronavirus figures, India is ranked second globally in cases, while it is third in deaths.