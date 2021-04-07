India reports over 115,000 new COVID-19 cases

By Ahmad Adil

NEW DELHI (AA) – India on Wednesday recorded an all-time high of over 115,000 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry’s figures reveal that 115,736 new cases were registered in the country, taking the total number of infections to more than 12.8 million. The death toll also reached 166,177, including 630 new fatalities.

On Monday, the country reported over 100,000 cases for the first time since the pandemic began last year. Nearly 97,000 cases were registered on Tuesday.

With cases continuing to surge in many parts of the country, authorities have announced strict restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

The government in the capital New Delhi has imposed a night curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until April 30.

The government in Maharashtra announced new restrictions in the state on Sunday, including a night curfew and a weekend lockdown.

India is currently the third most affected country in the world in terms of infections after the US and Brazil.