India sees decline in daily COVID-19 cases

By Shuriah Niazi

NEW DELHI (AA) – Average daily cases of the novel coronavirus in India showed a declining trend Tuesday, according to the figures released by the Health Ministry.

The country recorded 55,342 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the lowest figure since Aug. 18, bringing the overall case tally to over 7.7 million, the data indicated.

India is showing a trend of declining average daily cases over the past five weeks, said the ministry, adding that after a month, active cases fell below the 900,000 mark on Oct. 9 and have steadily followed a downward slope since.



The ministry also reported 706 fatalities, with the total death toll at 109,856.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh states reported the most deaths, with nearly 60% of the countrywide total.



India is the second-worst affected country by the pandemic after the US.

The South Asian country imposed one of the region's strictest nationwide lockdowns in March, forcing people to stay home and shut businesses and triggering an exodus of millions of migrant workers.

In June, it started reopening economic activities in a phased manner.

