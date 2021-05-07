India sets new global record of 414,188 daily COVID cases

By Ahmad Adil

NEW DELHI (AA) – India set another global record for daily coronavirus cases Friday, registering over 414,000 infections in the past 24 hours.

It marked the second consecutive day the country registered over 400,000 cases after reporting 412,262 infections Thursday.

Health Ministry figures show there were 414,188 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s total to 21.49 million. With 3,915 new fatalities, virus-linked deaths rose to 234,083.

India has been battling a second deadly wave of the pandemic which has severely strained the country’s health system. Hospitals in the country are overwhelmed with patients, leading to an acute shortage of beds.

As the country continues to see an exponential rise in cases, many courts are now intervening. The Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered authorities to provide medical care to all people suffering from the coronavirus in the capital.

The country has also received international donations of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since April 27. The government, however, is facing tough questions as many needy hospitals say the aid has not reached them.

The Health Ministry said in a statement late Thursday, however, that “all items received up to 5th May 2021 have been effectively allocated and promptly dispatched to the states/institutions. This is an ongoing exercise.”

A top Indian scientist this week warned that a third wave is “inevitable” in the country.