India slams Pakistan for linking it to terror attack

By Shuriah Niazi

NEW DELHI (AA) – India has slammed Pakistan for claiming links between New Delhi and Monday's terrorist attack on the Karachi stock exchange.

"India rejects the absurd comments of the Foreign Minister of Pakistan on the terrorist attack in Karachi,” said India’s Ministry of External Affairs in a statement Monday.

“Pakistan cannot shift the blame on India for its domestic problems. Unlike Pakistan, India has no hesitation in condemning terrorism anywhere in the world, including in Karachi,” said Anurag Srivastava, ministry spokesperson.

At least seven people were killed – including four attackers – when an attack by gunmen on the Pakistani stock exchange building in the southern port city of Karachi was foiled on Monday.

In a statement, outlawed Baloch militant group the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest in a series targeting security forces and government installations.

The BLA has long sought the secession of the southwestern Balochistan province, which they claim was forcibly incorporated into Pakistan when it was founded in 1947.

Earlier today, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi alleged that the attack has links with sleeper cells activated by India.

“Pakistan is opening the Kartarpur Corridor [with India] while India does not seem to stomach peace in Pakistan,” said Qureshi in a statement.

He added, referring to recent border tensions with China: “India is being exposed before the world, like it was exposed on the issue of Ladakh with China.”