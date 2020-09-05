India surpasses 4 million COVID-19 cases

By Ahmad Adil

NEW DELHI (AA) – India crossed 4 million coronavirus cases Saturday, recording more than 86,000 new infections, its biggest one-day jump.

According to an update issued by the health ministry, 86,432 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours along with 1,089 deaths.

While total cases reached 4,023,179, the total death toll stands at 69,561.

With the single day spike, India has approached pandemic figures similar to Brazil, which currently ranks second behind the US.

Experts say by the end of September India may surpass the US in severity of the pandemic.