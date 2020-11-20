India’s COVID-19 cases surpass 9M

By Ahmad Adil

NEW DELHI, India (AA) – India’s coronavirus cases crossed the 9 million mark early Friday after it recorded over 45,000 new infections, Health Ministry figures show.

According to a Health Ministry update, the number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at over 9 million. Some 584 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 132,162.

India is currently witnessing a steady decline in cases, with the country reporting less than 50,000 daily new infections over the last 13 days.

The capital New Delhi is however witnessing a massive increase in new cases.