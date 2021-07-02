India’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 400,000

By Ahmad Adil

NEW DELHI (AA) – The death toll in India from the coronavirus pandemic has exceeded 400,000, according to Health Ministry figures released Friday.

The ministry said that 853 new coronavirus deaths were registered, taking the country’s total number of fatalities to 400,312.

There were also 46,617 new cases, and the country’s total number of infections stood at 30.4 million.

The country's health authorities said late Thursday that nearly 340 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in India.

After the deadly second wave of the pandemic in May, India is now recording an overall decline in cases.

India has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases after the US. The country is third behind the US and Brazil in terms of deaths.