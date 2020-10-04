India’s COVID-19 infections surges past 6.5 million

By Ahmad Adil

CHANDIGARH, India (AA) – India’s coronavirus infections crossed 6.5 million Sunday after it registered more than 75,000 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Official figures released showed the nation’s COVID-19 tally now stands at 6,549,373.

Saturday, deaths linked to the virus crossed 100,000. In Sunday's update, the country recorded 940 new deaths, taking the death toll to 101,782.

India is ranked second globally in infections and third in deaths, according to US-based John Hopkins University.

The government said Saturday that the country continues to occupy the top global position with the maximum number of recoveries. It said recoveries have crossed 5.4 million.

India this week issued new guidelines for opening more activities in the country. As per the new guidelines, movie theaters multiplexes will be permitted to open up to 50% capacity beginning Oct. 15.

Experts believe India may surpass the US — the worst-affected country worldwide — in the severity of the pandemic.