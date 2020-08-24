India’s virus recoveries more than 3 times active cases

By Shuriah Niazi

NEW DELHI (AA) – The gap between recoveries from the novel coronavirus and active cases continues to widen in India, the Ministry of Health said Monday.

The recoveries are more than three times the active cases, it said in a statement.

“This is because of effective implementation of Centre-led policies ensuring efficient clinical management in hospital settings for critical patients and supervised home isolation for moderate and mild ones,” it said.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that India may get a vaccine against the coronavirus by the end of 2020 if all goes well.

Three COVID-19 vaccine candidates, two of which are indigenous, are in different phases of development in India.

India has registered 61,408 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,106,348. With 836 fatalities reported Sunday, the death toll has risen to 57,542, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

India is still the third worst-affected country in the world after the US and Brazil.