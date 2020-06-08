India’s western state surpasses China's COVID-19 tally

By Shuriah Niazi

NEW DELHI(AA) – India’s western state of Maharashtra has now more coronavirus cases than that in China, official data revealed on Monday.

Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country, with 85,975 cases.

According to the Johns Hopkins University’s COVID-19 tally, China has reported around 84,191 coronavirus cases till date.

The death toll in the Indian state has crossed the 3,000-mark.

Mumbai, which is India’s commercial capital, alone has reported over 48,000 coronavirus cases.

The total number of virus cases in India reached 256,611 on Monday, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

The ministry also reported that as many as 124,094 virus patients have so far recovered, while 7,135 have lost their lives.

In the national capital New Delhi, the coronavirus tally rose to 27,654. At least 761 patients have died due to COVID-19 in the capital, while 10,664 patients have recovered.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has gone into self-isolated after he developed a sore throat and mild fever.