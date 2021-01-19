Indonesia reports record daily rise in COVID-19 deaths

By Nicky Aulia Widadio

JAKARTA (AA) – Indonesia reported a record 308 coronavirus-linked fatalities on Tuesday, pushing the overall tally to 26,590, the Health Ministry announced.

The island nation also recorded 10,365 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 927,380.

The number of recoveries rose to 753,948 after 8,013 more patients won the battle against the disease.

"Active cases reached 146,842,” Wiku Adisasmito, spokesman for the COVID-19 task force, told a virtual press conference.

More than 43,000 new patients were tested overnight, making the positivity rate of 23.8%.

Indonesia has the highest number of cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Southeast Asia.

*Writing by Maria Elisa Hospita