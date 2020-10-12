Indonesia, Singapore agree on business travel corridor

By Erric Permana

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AA) – Indonesia and Singapore agreed Monday on a Travel Corridor Arrangement, which applies only to essential business trips and urgent diplomatic travels.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the travel corridor arrangement will take effect 14 days following the announcement.

"With the completion of this negotiation, I officially launch the Travel Corridor Arrangement or Reciprocal Green Lane today," said Marsudi during a virtual news conference.

She said the two countries will start accepting travel applications on Oct. 26.

The top diplomat said visits will be limited within a few days according to the visa granted by the authorities from both countries.

“Applicants from Indonesia must obtain sponsorship from government agencies and enterprises in Singapore to apply for a Safe Travel Pass,” said Marsudi.

Travelers are also required to undergo COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to departure and upon arrival, she added.

*Writing by Rhany Chairunissa Rufinaldo with Anadolu Agency's Indonesian language services in Jakarta.