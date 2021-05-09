Indonesian MP condemns Israel's attack on al-Aqsa Mosque

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AA) – Indonesian MP Al Muzammil Yusuf condemned on Saturday the actions of Israeli police who attacked the al-Aqsa Mosque and dispersed worshipers using stun grenades and gas bombs late Friday.

Muzammil emphasized that Israel continues to show the face of the Zionism movement which is anti-human rights and does not respect religion.

“They destroy this Holy Ramadan by provocation and intimidation," Muzammil told Anadolu Agency.

He said Israel's attitude and actions are perpetrated by the Western double standard of tolerating various human rights violations in front of the eyes of the world.

Muzammil said the Israeli model of violence is very contrary to the 1945 Indonesian Constitution which is against all forms of colonialism on the earth.

"[We] certainly condemn the Zionist Israeli political stance," he said.

Deputy Chairman of the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly Hidayat Nurwahid urged the Indonesian government to ask the UN Security Council and the Islamic Cooperation Organization to immediately hold a hearing to protect Al-Aqsa Mosque from Israeli terror.

Hidayat condemned the terror and brutality of Israeli police against the al-Aqsa Mosque and Muslims who were performing tarawih prayers and urged international human rights institutions and the UN to respond to the brutal actions of police.

"[They] should hold a trial immediately so that Israel will stop its crimes," Hidayat said in a statement sent to Anadolu Agency.

He said the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs should play a more active role in encouraging international organizations to take concrete steps against Israel's actions.​​​​​​​