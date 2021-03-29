Indonesia’s Balongan refinery rocked by massive blast

By Ibrahim Hakki Cetinkaya

ANKARA (AA) – A massive explosion and fire erupted at Indonesian state oil company Pertamina’s Balongan refinery in Indramayu regency in West Java province, multiple sources reported early Monday.

According to ANI news agency, the blast was strong so that it was felt miles away, and residents of nearby areas were evacuated.

The New Zealand Herald reported that the explosion caused material damage in neighboring residential areas.

The cause of the blast remains unclear, but eyewitnesses told local media outlet Republica that it occurred after heavy rainfall, lightning and thunder.

Firefighters are reportedly struggling to extinguish the flames.

*Writing by Ahmet Gencturk