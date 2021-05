By Betul Yuruk

NEW YORK (AA) – Two people, including a four-year-old, were shot in Times Square in New York on Saturday.

An armed assault took place at 4.55 p.m. (2155GMT) in one of the most crowded places in the city.

The four-year-old and a woman were taken to a hospital in Manhattan, police officials reported.

The perpetrator, who fled the scene, has not yet been arrested.

* Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara