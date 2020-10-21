Influenza vaccines to be applied gradually in Turkey

By Duygu Yener

ANKARA (AA) – Influenza vaccines will be made available gradually based on the severity of the identified groups, said Turkey’s Health Ministry on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry said that connections were made to provide more influenza vaccines than in previous years, but the vaccines are being provided gradually due to the limited production capacity of vaccines across the world.

It added that Turkish citizens will be able to learn their risk of infection from the e-Pulse system. The relevant vaccine will be prescribed by doctors only through an online prescription system, and they will be provided by the pharmacies.

As the pharmacies search for the prescription in the online system, the Pharmaceutical Track and Trace System will create permission for receiving the vaccine.

The e-Pulse is an application that citizens and health professionals access to health data collected from health institutions via the internet and mobile devices.

*Writing by Burak Dag