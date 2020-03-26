INFOGRAPHIC – Over 487,600 coronavirus cases recorded globally

By Merve Aydogan

ANKARA (AA) – Confirmed cases from the novel coronavirus across the world have reached 487,648 on Thursday, according to figures compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The virus known as COVID-19, which emerged in Wuhan, China last December, has spread to at least 175 countries and regions around the globe, while a total of 21,571 people have died.

In all, 117,749 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered from the disease.

Italy, Spain, China and Iran continue to be the most affected countries.

Although China has the most confirmed cases with 81,782, Italy recorded the most deaths with 7,503 fatalities in over 74,300 cases.

Spain recorded 4,089 deaths, Iran 2,234 deaths, France 1,333 and the U.K. with 467 deaths. The Netherlands also recorded 356 deaths, Germany with 206, Belgium 178, Switzerland 153, South Korea 131, Sweden 62, Brazil 59, Turkey 59, Indonesia 58, Japan 45, the Philippines 45, Portugal 43, Austria 42, Denmark 34, Ecuador 29, Iraq 29, Greece 23, Algeria 21, Egypt 21, Malaysia 21, San Marino 21, Romania 17, Poland 15, Norway 14, India 13, Hungary 10, Ireland 9, Peru 9, Argentina 9, Luxembourg 8, Pakistan 8, Panama 8, Albania 6, Czechia 6, Lebanon 6, Mexico 6, Morocco 6, Bangladesh 5, Israel 5, Slovenia 5, Tunisia 5, Ukraine 5, Bahrain 4, Burkina Faso 4, Colombia 4, Ghana 4, Lithuania 4, Thailand 4, Bosnia and Herzegovina 3, Bulgaria 3, Chile 3, Southern Cyprus 3, Finland 3, North Macedonia 3, Paraguay 3, Russia 3, Afghanistan 2, Azerbaijan 2, Costa Rica 2, Iceland and Mauritius 2.

Also, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates reported 2 deaths from the novel coronavirus while Andorra, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Croatia, Cuba, Estonia, Gabon, Gambia, Guatemala, Guyana, Jamaica, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, Niger, Nigeria, Serbia, Sudan, Trinidad and Tobago each reported one death from the virus.

– Countries with more than 1,000 cases

Johns Hopkins University also listed the countries with over 1,000 cases as following:

A total of 81,736 cases recorded in China, while Italy followed with 74,386 cases, 69,197 cases in US, 49,515 in Spain, 37,323 in Germany, 29,406 in Iran, 25,604 in France, 10,909 in Switzerland, 9,640 United Kingdom, 9,241 South Korea, 6,440 Netherlands, 6,001 Austria, 4,937 Belgium, 3,404 Canada, 3,100 Norway, 2,995 Portugal, 2,806 Australia, 2,554 Brazil, 2,526 Sweden, 2,495 Israel, 2,433 Turkey, 2,031 Malaysia, 1,997 Denmark, 1,775 Czechia, 1,564 Ireland, 1,333 Luxembourg, 1,307 Japan, 1,211, Ecuador, 1,142 Chile, 1,102 Pakistan, 1,085 Poland and Thailand with 1,045 cases.