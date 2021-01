By Nour Abu Eisha and Hani al-Shaer

GAZA CITY, Palestine (AA) – An explosion in a house in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday reportedly led to injuries, according to the Hamas-run Interior Ministry.

The ministry said it has launched an investigation into the cause of the blast.

According to eyewitnesses, the blast caused several injuries and material damage.

The Health Ministry has yet to issue a statement.

*Bassel Barakat contributed to this report from Ankara