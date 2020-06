By Muhittin Sandikci

RIZE, Turkey (AA) – Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera sustained a broken leg injury in a Turkish Super Lig match against Caykur Rizespor on Sunday.

Muslera was subbed out in the 15th minute of the ongoing match in Rize due to injury.

He was taken by ambulance to a hospital and the local health officials confirmed that Uruguayan goalie suffered fractures in his right tibia and fibula.

*Writing by Muhammed Enes Calli