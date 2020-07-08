Injury sidelines Wizards star Beal from NBA restart

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – The Washington Wizards announced on Tuesday that their star Bradley Beal will be missing the restart of the 2019-20 NBA season due to a shoulder injury.

The Wizards said on their website that Beal, 27, will be sidelined due to "a right rotator cuff injury" and they do not want to risk further injury.

The decision was taken after talks with Beal and Wizards orthopedist Dr. Wiemi Douoguih and the team's performance chief, Daniel Medina.

Beal is one of the key players for the Eastern Conference franchise, as this season he averaged 30.5 points and 6.1 assists per game.

The NBA will resume play July 30 with a 22-team format at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida.

– Nets player contracts COVID-19

Separately, Taurean Prince, a Brooklyn Nets power forward, tested positive for the novel coronavirus and will be out for the NBA restart, ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted.

Prince, 26, averaged 12.1 points and 6 rebounds this season.