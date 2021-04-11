Inter Milan beat Cagliari with late winner

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Italian football league leaders Inter Milan took another step towards the 2021 Serie A title as they beat Cagliari 1-0 Sunday with a late winner scored by Matteo Darmian.

The Italian fullback broke the deadlock in the 77th minute at Milan's Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, making a close-range finish.

Moroccan right midfielder Achraf Hakimi made a low cross to the far post to create a chance for Darmian to score the winning goal.

Inter have 74 points in 30 weeks to top the Serie A, securing 11 wins in a row in the league.

Second-place AC Milan have racked up 63 points. Milan earned a 3-1 win over Parma on Saturday.

Defending Italian champions Juventus are in third spot with 62 points. Juventus beat Genoa 3-1 Sunday to pursue AC Milan in the league table.

Fourth-place Atalanta beat Fiorentina 3-2 on Sunday to have 61 points in the standings.