International Istanbul Opera Festival ends with Mozart

By Musa Alcan

ISTANBUL (AA) – The world-famous International Istanbul Opera Festival has ended with Mozart's The Abduction from the Seraglio.

During the eight-day festival ending Sunday night and held for the 11th time, art-lovers had both amusing and emotional moments.

The festival, however, could not reach the expected number of physical audience due to the strict measures against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

But thousands could watch the festival on social media thanks to the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Deputy Minister for Culture and Tourism Ozgul Ozkan Yavuz said they worked to protect the connection between art and art-lovers during the pandemic.

The outbreak influenced also the content of the festival as the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918 was also staged, giving references to COVID-19.

The event also pointed out that the Turkish people attach significance to compassion instead of holding a grudge.

* Writing by Fahri Aksut in Ankara.