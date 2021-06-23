International Istanbul Opera Festival to be held on July 1-11

By Fatih Turkyilmaz

ISTANBUL (AA) – The 12th International Istanbul Opera Festival will be held on July 1-11 in the garden of Istanbul Archaeological Museums, organizers announced on Wednesday.

Organized by Turkey’s State Opera and Ballet, the festival will kick off with the “Gala Concert.”

Accompanied by the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet Orchestra, 15 soloists will be on the stage at the same time in the concert.

At the opening concert, which will be conducted by Can Okan, distinguished works of famous composers such as Richard Wagner, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Gioacchino Rossini, Charles Gounod, Jules Massenet, Georges Bizet, Giuseppe Verdi, and Giacomo Puccini will be performed.

All the concerts will be held under coronavirus restrictions.

The Istanbul Archaeological Museums consists of three archaeological museums located near Topkapi Palace, which served as the main residence and administrative headquarters of Ottoman sultans.​​​​​​​