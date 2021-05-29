International journalist evaluate training from Anadolu Agency, TIKA

By Behlul Cetinkaya

ANKARA (AA) – International journalists evaluated an online training program for new generation journalists on Friday that was organized by Anadolu Agency and Turkey's state-run aid agency TIKA.

The three-day course, which kicked off Tuesday and held via videoconference, included topics such as social media and new media applications, news sources and agendas, new challenges in journalism, as well as internet journalism.

The training was conducted in English for more than 90 media representatives from 24 countries.

Azra Mesic from Bosnia and Herzegovina, who has been working for 15 years in the media sector, said she was very happy to meet media representatives working in different countries during the course.

Mesic underlined that the importance of social media and new generation journalism is not yet "fully understood," and said she is trying to increase her knowledge.

Sheriff Saidykhan from Gambia said he was very satisfied and benefited from the courses.

He believed what he learned would "contribute significantly" to his journalism career and said he wanted to meet the trainers face-to-face as soon as possible.

Modou Touray, also from Gambia, emphasized that the courses were very educational.

"As a reporter interested in the field of internet journalism, I would like to participate in the future training programs of the Anadolu Agency," he said.

"Face-to-face training may be much more effective, but it is also very useful to consider well-organized online training options during this pandemic period," said Hasan Hasic, a reporter from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

An online Advanced Level Next Generation Journalism Training Program will be held June 8 – 11 in the second installment of the training.