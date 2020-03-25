IOC aims to determine new dates for Olympics soon

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – The head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday expressed hope the new dates for Tokyo Olympics will be determined soon.

Speaking on the future of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Thomas Bach said he will meet on Thursday with 33 representatives from the sports federations across the world to discuss the new schedule for the Olympics.

Following this meeting, they will also consider other sports' calendars for the time period when the Olympics would take place, he said.

He also added that all alternatives are on the table for the rescheduling of the Tokyo Olympics, adding their goal is to organize the Olympics and fulfill the dreams of the athletes.

IOC and the Japanese government on Tuesday agreed to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for one year as the world grapples with the impact the of coronavirus.