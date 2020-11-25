IOC sanctions 3 Romanian athletes for doping violations

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – The International Olympic Committee (IOC) sanctioned three Romanian athletes Wednesday for doping violations at the 2012 Summer Games in London.

Roxana Cocos won silver in the women's under-69 kg event and Razvan Martin took bronze in the men's under-69kg event. Gabriel Sincraian failed to complete the men's under-85kg competition.

The IOC disqualified the three weightlifters after a reanalysis of samples tested positive for prohibited substances, the committee said.