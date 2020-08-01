Iran arrests head of US-based anti-regime group

By Ahmet Dursun

ANKARA (AA) – Iran on Saturday announced the arrest of the leader of a US-based anti-regime group accused of carrying out terrorist attacks in the country.

“Jamshid Sharmahd, the ringleader of the Tondar terrorist organization, was arrested by Iranian security forces,” the Iranian Intelligence Ministry said in a written statement that did not contain more details of the arrest.

Tehran accuses the US-based pro-monarchy organization, known in English as Kingdom Assembly of Iran, of conducting attacks and sabotage acts in Iran, including an April 2018 terror attack in the city of Shiraz that killed 14 people and injured 215 others.

Sharmahd, who was based in the US state of California, was also reportedly responsible for anti-Iran media coverage.

* Writing by Zehra Nur Duz