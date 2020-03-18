Iran: Coronavirus death toll climbs to 1,135

By Mustafa Melih Ahishali

ISTANBUL (AA) – Iran’s death toll from coronavirus shot past a grim landmark on Wednesday, reaching four digits for the first time with at total of 1,135 lives lost, local media reported.

Authorities said 147 people died over the last 24 hours, while 1,192 new cases emerged, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 17,361, Iranian state TV quoted Deputy Health Minister Alireza Reisi as saying.

A total of 5,710 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus, Reisi added.

The first case of the coronavirus in Iran was confirmed on Feb. 19 in Qom, a pilgrimage hub.

Turkey, which currently has 98 confirmed cases of coronavirus, last month closed its land borders with Iran and suspended air travel.

Besides China, Italy, and South Korea, Iran is among the worst-affected countries since the outbreak of the disease last December.

Seeking to contain the virus, Tehran has taken several measures, including the closure of all schools and higher education institutions, calling off sports events, and banning government officials from leaving the country.

Worldwide, out of over 200,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 8,000, while more than 82,500 patients have recovered, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles new case numbers.

The number of active cases is more than 109,000 – 94% mild and 6% in critical condition, according to the website.

The World Health Organization has declared Europe the new epicenter of the virus, after first emerging in Wuhan, China last December.

* Writing by Zehra Nur Duz