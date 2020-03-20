Iran: Death toll from coronavirus climbs to 1,433

By Ahmet Dursun

ANKARA (AA) – Among the worst-hit countries by the new coronavirus, Iran’s death toll has risen to 1,433, the state TV reported Friday.

Deputy Health Minister Alireza Reisi told the state TV that another 149 people died of the virus over the last 24 hours.

With 1,237 new cases in a day, the total number of confirmed cases hit 19,644, he added.

A total of 6,745 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus, the official added.

The first case of coronavirus in Iran was confirmed in Qom province on Feb. 19.

Besides China, Italy, and South Korea, Iran is among the worst-affected countries since the start of the outbreak last December.

As part of its efforts to contain the virus, Tehran has taken several measures, including the closure of all schools and higher education institutions, calling off sports events and banning government officials from leaving the country.

COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has since spread to at least 160 countries and territories, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.

Out of almost 245,500 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 10,000, and over 86,000 have recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic and called Europe the new epicenter of it.

* Writing by Zehra Nur Duz