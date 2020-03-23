Iran: Death toll from coronavirus rises to 1,812

By Mustafa Melih Ahisali

ANKARA (AA) – A total of 127 people in Iran have died of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll up to 1,812, said an Iranian health official on Sunday.

According to Iranian state TV, Health Ministry Spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour said 1,411 new virus cases were found, raising the total number of cases to 23,049.

He added that a total of 8,376 people, who were treated for the virus, have been discharged from hospitals.

The average age of those infected with the virus is 59, while those who lost their lives are in their 60s, he noted.

A total of 170 health workers, including 40 doctors and 130 nurses, have tested positive for the coronavirus, the country's official news agency IRNA quoted a statement by Qom University of Medical Sciences.

A total of 152 medical staffers, including 25 doctors and 127 nurses, who were treated for the virus, have recovered, the statement noted.

Treatment of 15 doctors and three nurses continues, it added.

A total of 15 health workers had already died from the disease.

The coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, first emerged in Wuhan, China last December and has spread to at least 167 countries and territories.

There are over 341,700 confirmed cases worldwide, with a death toll surpassing 14,760, while more than 98,860 have recovered, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz