Iran nuclear talks 'proceeding well' but sticking points remain: Germany

By Oliver Towfigh Nia

BERLIN (AA) – Ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna, Austria between Iran and six major powers are "proceeding well," but “important issues” remain yet to be resolved, a spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry said Wednesday

“Overall, on the situation in Vienna, one can say that the talks are going well but that many important areas also raise questions that need to be clarified and that there are important questions,” Maria Adebahr said at a routine weekly government press briefing in Berlin.

She added that both sides had to take their respective steps when it came to nuclear activities and the lifting of sanctions in order to revive the Iran nuclear deal.

Adebahr stressed that there are “very, very intensive discussions” going on in Vienna focusing on “decisive and important sticking points."

“Overall the perspective is positive, but there is still no success to report, and the discussions are still intense. From this perspective, it is not possible today to anticipate and say whether there will be success,” Adebahr said.

The German official made clear that it was too early to predict the outcome of the negotiations in the Austrian capital but her country wants a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement commonly known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“It is no secret that we wish — and this has been going on for months — a return to the JCPOA as soon as possible and a re-compliance with this agreement,” she said.

The JCPOA refers to the 2015 nuclear agreement sealed in Vienna between the five world powers (the US, UK, Russia, China and France) plus Germany and Iran.

The six countries are continuing to discuss ways in Vienna geared at reviving the deal, which then-US President Donald Trump unilaterally abandoned in May 2018.

The American delegation is not participating in the meeting with the other world powers, as Iran refuses to directly negotiate with the US until sanctions imposed during the Trump era are lifted.

Under the accord, Tehran pledged to limit its nuclear activity to civilian purposes and in return, Western powers would agree to drop their economic sanctions on Iran.

But in 2018, under then-President Donald Trump, the US unilaterally withdrew from the agreement as part of his so-called “maximal pressure” policy and re-imposed tough sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to stop complying with the agreement.