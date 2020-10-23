Iran records 335 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours

By Muhammet Kursun



TEHRAN (AA) – Iran recorded 335 coronavirus-related deaths and saw its worst day of fresh case count with 6,134, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Friday’s figures pushed the overall count up to 556,891 including 31,985 deaths, said Sima Sadat Lari, the ministry spokeswoman.

She added that 446,685 patients have recovered so far, while 4,933 are hospitalized in critical condition.

Lari warned that 30 of Iran’s 31 provinces are in the red zone with high risk of coronavirus infection.

Iran is struggling to contain the pandemic since February, when the first cases were confirmed in the city of Qom.

Restrictions have been reimposed in Tehran, Qom, Qazvin, and Alborz provinces as the country has seen a significant surge in new infections and fatalities in recent weeks.