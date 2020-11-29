Iran registers nearly 13K new virus cases, 389 deaths

By Muhammet Kursun

TEHRAN, Iran (AA) – Iran confirmed 389 more coronavirus-related fatalities on Sunday, raising the nationwide death toll to 47,875, according to the country's Health Ministry.

Some 12,950 more people tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours, pushing the tally up to 948,749, ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said.

She added that a total of 658,292 patients have recovered so far, while 5,859 remain in critical condition.

All of Iran's 31 provinces have been classified as red zones with a high risk of coronavirus transmission.

On Nov. 21, Tehran announced new strict measures, which are set to last two weeks, to stem the spread of the novel virus.

Some government offices and organizations were shut, or were operating with less than 30% staff.

Banks, post offices, communications and other utilities were also ordered to operate with limited staff.

But on Nov. 27, the restrictions were further tightened with government offices asked to operate with essential staff only.

President Hassan Rouhani has said that “people should change their lifestyle, observe physical distancing, not hold gatherings and minimize traffic” to control the outbreak.

Addressing a task force meeting on Saturday, he said the capacity of hospitals had been increased, and that all necessary equipment will be provided to medical facilities.

He said the central bank is obliged to provide money for the development of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as purchase them from abroad.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz in Ankara