Iran reports 141 more fatalities from coronavirus

By Muhammet Kursun

TEHRAN (AA) – Iran on Wednesday confirmed 141 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus, bringing the nationwide death toll to 10,958.

A further 2,549 people tested positive for COVID-19, raising the overall count to 230,211, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said.

She added that a total of 191,487 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, adding that 3,081 patients remain in critical condition.

Over 1.69 million tests have been conducted in the country to date, Lari noted.

Iran sees an upward trend in daily infections in many provinces as Khuzestan, Razavi Khorasan, West and East Azerbaijan, Kurdistan, Kermanshah and Hormozgan, Lari said.

There is also a serious increase in the number of patients in hospitals in capital Tehran, she added.

Since originating in China last December, the pandemic has claimed over 511,800 lives in 188 countries and regions.

More than 10.49 million cases have been reported worldwide, while over 5.37 million patients have recovered so far, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz