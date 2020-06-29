Iran reports 162 more fatalities from coronavirus

By Muhammet Kursun

TEHRAN (AA) – Iran on Monday confirmed 162 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus, bringing the nationwide death toll to 10,670.

A further 2,536 people tested positive for COVID-19, raising the overall count to 225,205, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said.

She added that a total of 186,180 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, adding that 3,037 patients remain in critical condition.

Over 1.63 million tests have been conducted in the country to date, Lari noted.

Since originating in China last December, the pandemic has claimed over 502,000 lives in 188 countries and regions.

More than 10.15 million cases have been reported worldwide, while over 5.14 million patients have recovered so far, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz