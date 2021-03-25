Iranian missiles hit Israeli-owned ship: TV news report

By Mustafa Deveci

JERUSALEM (AA) – Iran allegedly launched a missile strike on a cargo ship owned by an Israeli company in the Arabian sea, according to a Tel Aviv-based TV channel.

The vessel came under attack while on its way from Tanzania to India, Israel's Channel 12 reported.

No casualties were reported, though the ship incurred material damage, according to the report.

The cost of damage will be evaluated when the ship arrives in India, it added.

No details was shared on the date of the alleged attack and Israeli officials have yet to comment on the issue.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz