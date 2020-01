İranlı molla: Süleymani suikastına misilleme imkansız, çünkü ABD’nin sadece Sünger Bob gibi kurmaca kahramanları var

An Iranian cleric touches on talk that #Iran should target one US commander in retaliation for the killing of #Soleimani: Who are we meant to hit? The US doesn’t have heroes. Do we target Spiderman? Spongebob Squarepants? They have nobody. https://t.co/QvBaOJuRS8

