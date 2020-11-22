Iran’s foreign minister meets UN Syria envoy

By Muhammet Kursun

TEHRAN (AA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Sunday met with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in the capital Tehran.

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that Zarif and Pedersen discussed the political process and recent developments in Syria.

During the meeting, Zarif urged for the lifting of sanctions on the Syrian regime.

Syria has been marred by civil war since 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on protesters using disproportionate force.