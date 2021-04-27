Iran’s top diplomat meets KRG premier in northern Iraq

By Bekir Aydogan

ERBIL, Iraq (AA) – Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Tuesday visited northern Iraq and met with Kurdish Regional Government’s (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

“We emphasized the importance of our bilateral relationship and ensuring peace and stability in the region,” Barzani said on Twitter.

They also discussed ways to develop closer trade and investment ties between the two countries, Barzani said.

Zarif also held talks with KRG President Nechirvan Barzani and the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani.

Zarif arrived in Erbil, the capital of northern Iraq’s Kurdish region, on Tuesday after holding official talks in the Iraqi capital Baghdad as part of his official visit to the country.​​​​​​​

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz in Ankara.